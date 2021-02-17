Tears, thanks, solidarity: Messages for Priya Ramani after victory in MJ Akbar defamation case

Many hailed Priya Ramani for her courage in the case that spanned over 2 years, and the judgment left several women emotional with relief and happiness.

news Me Too

A Delhi court delivered a landmark verdict on Wednesday with implications for the Me Too movement that rocked India’s media industry in 2018. It acquitted journalist Priya Ramani who accused former minister MJ Akbar of sexual misconduct and harassment, in the defamation case filed by Akbar against her. She was among around 20 women who had named Akbar in their Me Too accounts in 2018. In the case that spanned over two years, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Ravindra Pandey, who read out the verdict, observed, "even a man of social status can be a sexual harasser." He added, "Sexual abuse takes away dignity and self-confidence. The right of reputation cannot be protected at the cost of right to dignity.” “A woman has right to put [forward] her grievance even after decades,” the judge said. In the aftermath of the verdict, social media quickly filled up with congratulatory as well as emotional messages. Several journalists and women congratulated Priya and expressed gratitude for her taking this difficult battle head on, and said that Priya’s victory feels personal to them as women.

I didn’t expect to be teary, but here we are. They fought a brave fight, and they were vindicated. https://t.co/jTyL5p966X — Vidya Balachander (@vidya83) February 17, 2021

Truth prevails. What a resounding victory for India’s women, for all who spoke up and continue to do so. For Priya Ramani for refusing to be intimidated and giving courage to so many more who will continue to speak up. #MeToo #TimesUp — Namita Bhandare (@namitabhandare) February 17, 2021

Her victory feels so personal to me, and to scores of women like me. https://t.co/syXCRSlzAN February 17, 2021

Priya has borne the brunt of this entire case. The travel. The accusations. The questions. The abuse.

She has borne it for every woman who knows. For all the women mentioned in that trial.

But has won this for every woman. https://t.co/46HJPnGHiG — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) February 17, 2021

Hold your head high, Priya. And thank you for taking one for the team.



I hope Akbar spends the rest of his galling, brazen life thinking about everything he has done and learns from it https://t.co/RbV5RU4ZO8 — Sandhya (@TheRestlessQuil) February 17, 2021

The truth prevailed. #PriyaRamani, women are thatuch freer to speak thanks to you and Rebecca John! — Nilanjana Roy (@nilanjanaroy) February 17, 2021

Crying...goosebumps... I have no important words to add https://t.co/Ej0xvEmENF — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) February 17, 2021

Historic. A recognition that a woman has the right to dignity and respect, protection from workplace sexual harassment and her right to speak the truth, in public interest and for the public good. And it is more valuable than a man's perceived damage to his alleged reputation. — geeta seshu (@geetaseshu) February 17, 2021

No words right now... Just tears, goosebumps, solidarity to all. We owe a depth of gratitude to the courage of Priya Ramani. https://t.co/ndqCpDs0D1 — #MeTooIndia (@IndiaMeToo) February 17, 2021

Acquited. big day and test case. #PriyaRamani stands tall conducting herself magnificently. M.J.Akbar loses https://t.co/gvUQkxO9v9 — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) February 17, 2021

“Each time a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women.”

Thank you #PriyaRamani for standing up for all of us.

You are our Hero ! — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) February 17, 2021

2 years after #MeToo storm, watershed moment for women in India. Delhi Court says right to dignity is sacrosanct and a reputed man can be a sexual harasser. #PriyaRamaniAcquitted



No More Fear! — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) February 17, 2021

A huge shout out to Priya Ramani and to her incredible lawyer Rebecca John. This was a very very tough fight against a powerful man. This is a landmark ruling for sexual harassment fights in the country — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) February 17, 2021

YES!!!! #PriyaRamani YES. Akbar's defamation case rejected. More power to more women to speak up and break the silence. Happy and proud to be in court today #MeToo pic.twitter.com/XgxScyeBYH — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 17, 2021

What a fight #PriyaRamani. The downfall of every sexual predator is the only way forward. — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) February 17, 2021

Apart from journalists, singer Chinmayi Sripaada, actor Taapsee Pannu, and writer Vinta Nanda were among those who reacted to the verdict. While Chinmayi was among the women who accused Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual harassment, Vinta Nanda had accused Bollywood actor Alok Nath of sexual harassment and assault.

I am grateful to the Indian Courts. The Judges.

All the people of all genders will now be empowered to identify and out their molesters. This has been a battle that Priya Ramani took on for all of us. For our children.



She is my Hero. Our hero. #PriyaRamani — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 17, 2021

It is our right to identify and expose our molesters. File a case when we have the strength and support to do so.#PriyaRamani https://t.co/VhB5hT06Sn — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 17, 2021

To all the Vairamuthu supporters, new and old. https://t.co/qarqNuGjBe — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 17, 2021

Amidst all the wrongs n unfairs happening around this did bring a ray of hope that somewhere something is keeping our hope in righteousness alive. Long live truth and justice ! https://t.co/uo6gUNPWca February 17, 2021

Mahima Kukreja, one of the women who had put out women’s accounts during the MeToo movement, referred to one the court’s remarks while pronouncing the judgment, “Right of reputation can't be protected at the cost of right to dignity,” and observed that man had been silencing women for long using the ‘harm to reputation’ argument. “We need more Rebecca Johns. We need more Priya Ramanis,” she said.

"Right of reputation can't be protected at the cost of right to dignity".



This is how men have been silencing women for speaking up. The apparent harm to their 'reputation'. Would do well to remember they harmed their reputation the moment they harmed a woman's dignity. — Mahima Kukreja (@AGirlOfHerWords) February 17, 2021