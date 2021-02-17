Become a Member

Many hailed Priya Ramani for her courage in the case that spanned over 2 years, and the judgment left several women emotional with relief and happiness.

Priya Ramani
news Me Too Wednesday, February 17, 2021 - 17:11
TNM Staff

A Delhi court delivered a landmark verdict on Wednesday with implications for the Me Too movement that rocked India’s media industry in 2018. It acquitted journalist Priya Ramani who accused former minister MJ Akbar of sexual misconduct and harassment, in the defamation case filed by Akbar against her. She was among around 20 women who had named Akbar in their Me Too accounts in 2018. In the case that spanned over two years, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Ravindra Pandey, who read out the verdict, observed, "even a man of social status can be a sexual harasser." He added, "Sexual abuse takes away dignity and self-confidence. The right of reputation cannot be protected at the cost of right to dignity.” “A woman has right to put [forward] her grievance even after decades,” the judge said. In the aftermath of the verdict, social media quickly filled up with congratulatory as well as emotional messages. Several journalists and women congratulated Priya and expressed gratitude for her taking this difficult battle head on, and said that Priya’s victory feels personal to them as women.

Apart from journalists, singer Chinmayi Sripaada, actor Taapsee Pannu, and writer Vinta Nanda were among those who reacted to the verdict. While Chinmayi was among the women who accused Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual harassment, Vinta Nanda had accused Bollywood actor Alok Nath of sexual harassment and assault.

Mahima Kukreja, one of the women who had put out women’s accounts during the MeToo movement, referred to one the court’s remarks while pronouncing the judgment, “Right of reputation can't be protected at the cost of right to dignity,” and observed that man had been silencing women for long using the ‘harm to reputation’ argument. “We need more Rebecca Johns. We need more Priya Ramanis,” she said.

