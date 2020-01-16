Team India’s 87-yr-old superfan Charulata Patel passes away, BCCI tweets condolences

Charulata Patel went viral last year after she was seen enthusiastically cheering on the Indian team during a match against Bangladesh during the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Indian cricket team’s 87-year-old superfan, Charulata Patel, who was seen enthusiastically cheering on the Indian team during a match against Bangladesh last year during the 2019 Cricket World Cup, has passed away. Charulata Patel passed away on January 13, according to a post uploaded on her Instagram profile. The official handle of the Board of Cricket Control of India tweeted condolences on Thursday, adding that her passion for the game will keep motivating the team.

#TeamIndia's Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us.



May her soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/WUTQPWCpJR — BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2020

Charulata Patel’s pictures went viral in July last year after the television cameras kept panning to the 87-year-old fan seen with Indian colours painted on her cheeks as she cheered the team on and even blew a trumpet.

Her enthusiasm was noticed by commentator Sourav Ganguly and the former Indian captain helped viewers identify the fan.

After winning the game against Bangladesh, Indian captain Virat Kohli had also gone up to her and met her. He had later tweeted pictures of the meeting, thanking her for her love and support. “She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds,” Kohli had then tweeted.

Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. pic.twitter.com/XHII8zw1F2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2019

The news of Charulata’s passing was shared on her official Instagram profile ‘Cricket Daadi.’

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you, our beautiful grandmother took her final breath on 13/01 at 5.30pm. She was such a sweet little lady, it's true 'small things come in small packages' our Dadi was a delight, she was/is truly extraordinary. She was our world. I want to thank you all for making her feel special last year, she loved the attention. A big thank you to @virat.kohli you made her feel extra special, meeting you and @rohitsharma45 was the best day of her life (she told us this on multiple occasions). May Lord Shiva bless her atman always, please all say a prayer,” the Instagram post read.