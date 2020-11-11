Teacher-focussed startup BitClass raises $2 mn in seed funding led by Venture Highway

The new funding will help the company to make investments in technology and grow and scale the business to bring more 'Teacherpreneurs' onto its platform.

Atom Startups

BitClass, a PaaS (Product as a Service) startup focussed on helping “teacherpreneurs” set up and grow their independent live classes and build remunerative businesses online, on Tuesday announced having raised US$2 million in seed funding. This seed funding round is led by Venture Highway with participation from AET Japan, Figure Eight Investments, and Waterbridge Ventures, who renewed their commitment to BitClass in this round.

Founded in April 2020 by serial entrepreneur Gunjan Kejriwal and Utsav Tiwary, BitClass empowers anyone who wants to teach their skills to the world. The startup helps them set up and grow their business online by providing them with all the tools. The platform is designed to allow teachers with no technical knowledge to set up live classes in just a few minutes and grow their personal brand. BitClass has 2200+ teacherpreneurs actively teaching and selling their live classes ranging from trending domains like yoga & fitness, programming for kids and adults, music and dance, arts and craft, data science, personality development, sewing, handicraft making, to offbeat ones like jewellery design, hair styling, DIY mask, festive desserts making, home decorations, and more.

“At BitClass, we firmly believe that the future would demand more online real-time interactions, more so for education/learning-related use cases where live interactions among teachers & students can make all the difference. We built BitClass to empower all kinds of teachers around the world to be able not just to establish an online presence and manage their existing workflows better online, but also be able to reach and acquire new potential learners efficiently, without much marketing and tech know-how. Our focus has been on building growth-focused tech tools and features, including an AI-based sales assistant, making it super-easy for teacherpreneurs to scale their live teaching businesses. We’re bringing all the resources necessary to succeed with an online teaching business, which has been available to only established educational institutions or big edtech firms, at the fingertips of independent teachers,” said Gunjan Kejriwal, Co-founder, BitClass. “The funding we have received demonstrates the confidence investors have in us. We are grateful for the support from both our new and existing investors,” he added.