TDP promises free drinking water in their manifesto for local body elections in Andhra

The Telugu Desam Party released its manifesto with 10 promises for the upcoming urban local bodies elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday released its manifesto with 10 promises for the upcoming urban local bodies elections in Andhra Pradesh. The party promises to raise the salary of sanitation staff and provide free drinking water with zero taxes if voted to power.

"For the development of the towns, we released a manifesto with 10 promises. I request people to make TDP victorious in the municipal elections. If we win in the municipal polls, we will fulfill all the promises,” said TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

He released the manifesto along with party state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Varla Ramaiah.

Rs 5 meals through Anna Canteen, waiver of old tax, cleanliness, biannual job fairs for unemployed youth, trash-less towns, toilets and permanent auto rickshaw stands for auto-rickshaw drivers are some of the promises.

Other promises included setting up of self-help groups, housing for the poor, hiking sanitation workers' salary to Rs 21,000 and free drinking water connection with zero tax.

"During the 21 months reign of Jagan Reddy, there was no development in the towns. Not even potholes on the roads were repaired by this inefficient government," said Lokesh.

After giving one chance, he alleged that they (YSRCP) destroyed the state and if another chance is given, people's lives will be destroyed.

The TDP leader appealed to the voters to think and vote.

Meanwhile, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu encountered an unpleasant situation in Kuppam constituency, where he was touring after the TDP aligned candidates massively lost out in the recent panchayat polls. A person attending Naidu's meeting shouted out to him to bring Junior NTR, a leading Telugu actor, into the party fold to which he just nodded his head. Later, Naidu said he, Lokesh and other leaders will regularly visit Kuppam.

Incidentally, the actor's photographs were also emblazoned on flexi posters, along with Nandamuri Harikrishna's images among others, commemorating Naidu visit to his constituency which he has been representing for several years.