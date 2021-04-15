TDP MPs write to EC over alleged stone pelting attack on Chandrababu Naidu

Stones were allegedly hurled at TDP president Chandrababu Naidu who was campaigning in Tirupati on Monday night.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Parliamentarians have written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding an inquiry on the alleged stone pelting attack on party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday night. "TDP demands that the following aspects be implemented on emergency basis to conduct free and fair elections in Tirupati Parliamentary bye-poll: Inquiry into the attack on Naidu and initiate appropriate action against the concerned," wrote TDP leaders Jayadev Galla, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, Kesineni Srinivas and Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Tuesday.

Their other demands include deployment of central forces for free and fair election, installation of web cameras at all polling stations for live streaming, alternative identity cards to tackle alleged fake voter identity cards, deploying micro observers and election observers. Other demands include a ban on village and ward volunteers in the poll process, checks on money and liquor distribution, adequate security to contesting candidates and avoiding illegal votes.

"Only a quick and impartial probe by the Election Commission would restore faith in democratic elections among voters of Tirupati Parliamentary constituency," they wrote. This letter to the constitutional body is a consequence of the alleged stone pelting attack on Naidu on Monday night when he was campaigning for TDP's Tirupati bypoll candidate Panabaka Lakshmi.

According to the TDP leaders, this attack was allegedly launched by the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) supporters. "The police during and after the incident acted with complacence, raising doubts that they are sailing with the ruling YSRCP. In this regard, we are apprehensive that the local police would not inquire into the attack seriously," the Parliamentarians alleged.

They called on the ECI to 'save' democracy in Andhra Pradesh. The Scheduled Castes-reserved Tirupati bye-poll is to be held on April 17 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.



