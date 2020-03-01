TDP meets Andhra Governor over Naidu's detention at Vizag airport

After high drama lasted for several hours at the Visakhapatnam airport earlier this week, Naidu was detained by the state police and sent back to Vijayawada.

news Politics

A delegation of leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) met Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Saturday and complained to him against the ruling YSRCP government's move to detain Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu at the Visakhapatnam airport earlier this week.

After high drama lasted for several hours at the airport earlier this week, Naidu was detained by the state police and sent back to Vijayawada, after ruling YSRCP cadres stopped him from entering the city.

On Saturday, the TDP blamed the YSRCP government for obstructing Naidu's tour to Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts, though he had taken permission from the police before his visit.

Speaking to reporters, TDP leader Varla Ramaiah said that the police, instead of preventing YSRCP workers from staging a protest, resorted to detaining Naidu and sending him back.

They sought that the Governor should take strict action and ask for a report on the incident from the state police and the YSRCP government.

Naidu, who arrived from Vijayawada on Thursday, was stopped by workers of the YSRCP after he stepped out of the airport. The workers stopped his convoy by lying down on the road, while raising slogans of 'Babu go back' and 'Jai Jagan'.

In response, Naidu along with his supporters sat on the road outside the airport to protest against the police for not allowing him to go ahead with his visit to the port city and the north coastal region.

As the situation continued to be tense, police moved to detain Naidu. The TDP chief wanted the police officers to give them in writing as to why they want to arrest him. The officers later gave him in writing that they are arresting him under Section 151 of Criminal Procedure Code.

Read: Andhra HC pulls up DGP over arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, asks police to file affidavit

IANS inputs