TDP leaders meet President Kovind, seek intervention against YSRCP’s governance

A TDP delegation told the President that there was a breakdown of constitutional machinery and infringement of citizens’ rights in Andhra Pradesh.

A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, to demand his urgent intervention in the political affairs of Andhra Pradesh.

The delegation, which included TDP leaders Jayadev Galla, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and Kesineni Srinivas, informed the President that there was breakdown of the constitutional machinery in the state and infringement of fundamental rights of citizens.

The delegation also alleged various irregularities being carried out by the state government in order to plunder public money, and demanded a probe into such matters.

"The ruling YSRCP government in the last one year has been relentlessly pursuing anti-people policies, and in the process pushing the state towards 'jungle raj," Galla alleged in a 52-page representation submitted to Kovind.

The four pillars of democracy are being undermined and are under attack by the ruling party, he alleged.

Even the Supreme Court and High Court of Andhra Pradesh have continuously reprimanded or struck down unconstitutional laws and policies, Galla said, adding that the ruling YSRCP was trying to "subvert" the judiciary and its orders by carrying out "cosmetic changes" and trying to implement its own decision.

The TDP delegation also alleged that YSRCP leaders are involved in neck-deep corruption related to sand, land, liquor and mines among others. They accused the state government of attacking the media and harassing dalits, women and individuals from backward classes.

Galla Jayadev alleged that since the leaders of TDP are raising their voice against it, the ruling YSRCP government in turn is attacking them psychologically, financially and physically, apart from threatening them with false cases.

"We urge your good office to take cognizance of various violations being carried out by the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh and take action accordingly," the representation said.

“In order to restore constitutional functioning, it is significant that the Central government has to intervene to set right the constitutional machinery in the state. Further, it is also vital to conduct enquiry into various irregularities being carried out by the state government,” Galla Jayadev said.

"Your timely intervention would instill confidence among the people during these tiring and dark times and would help in upholding the democractic values, rule of law and Constitution," Galla noted.