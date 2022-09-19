TDP leaders bring bullock cart to Andhra Assembly to protest farmers’ problems

TDP leaders raised slogans against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, blaming him for delaying the Polavaram project and several other issues affecting farmers in the state.

The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday, September 19, tried to lay siege to Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly triggering mild tension in the area. The protest by leaders and workers of TDP's farmers’ cell led to chaos, as even the ministers' convoys were stuck in traffic jams. The protesters took the police by surprise by trying to advance towards the Assembly building after scaling the walls of the electricity sub-station. TDP farmers' cell president M Srinivas Reddy and other leaders were stopped by the police, followed by a heated argument between the two sides.

The protesters were detained and shifted to a police station. The protest led to traffic jams on the road leading to the state Secretariat. Convoys of ministers, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs and MLCs were caught in traffic jams. The area echoed with the sirens from escort vehicles of the VIP convoys. The TDP leaders condemned the police action and argued that they had the right to protest. They alleged that their peaceful protest to highlight the problems of farmers was foiled with the use of force. They asked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy how long he would run the government with the use of police.

Earlier, TDP legislators tried to reach the Assembly with a bullock cart. Raising slogans against the state government, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, party's state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and other legislators pulled the cart towards the Assembly building. Police stopped the TDP leaders and took away the cart which was without bulls. The police reportedly shifted the cart to Thullur police station and deflated its tyres. The opposition party leaders staged a protest in front of the police station. The TDP legislators were carrying placards with slogans saying “Farmers' betrayer Jagan”, “Where is minimum support price”, “Farming versus faction” and “Crop holiday during Jagan rule”.