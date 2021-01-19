TDP leader Umamaheswara detained while protesting against AP minister Kodali Nani

Both TDP Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and YSRCP minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) have been engaged in a war of words over the alleged murder of YS Vivekananda.

news Controversy

Former Irrigation Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was briefly detained by Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday. The former minister was protesting and observing a one-day hunger strike over comments made by the Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Kodali Nani).

High drama played out in Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Gollapudi Centre with the police implementing Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area. Umamaheswara, who had arrived at the location claiming to accept a challenge for a debate with Kodali Nani, was detained. Following his arrest, TDP party workers raised slogans against the YSRCP government and protested against the police action, reported The Hindu.

Both leaders have been engaged in a war of words since the TDP leader questioned the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the alleged murder of his uncle, YS Vivekananda. The TDP leader had reportedly asked the Chief Minister why his demand for a CBI enquiry was dropped after coming to power in the state. The comments sparked a war of words between both parties.

Responding to the comments made by the TDP leader, the Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani accused Umamaheswara of corruption during his tenure as Irrigation minister. He then challenged Umamaheswara for a debate on the development policies undertaken by the then TDP government and the present YSRCP government.

Kodali Nani had openly challenged Umamaheswara for a debate in the media. The minister had even called on the TDP leader over the phone at a press conference to decide upon the venue for the debate. Umamaheswara at the time did not answer the phone.

The YSRCP Minister had asked the TDP leader to join him for a debate at Gollapudi, reported The Hans India. Claiming to accept the challenge the Umamaheswara arrived at the NTR statue at Gollapudi Centre with his supporters. However, the civil supplies minister did not turn up for the debate.

After being released from police custody, Umamaheswara accused Kodali Nani of being a coward while Kodali Nani accused Umamaheswara of creating drama. Both leaders exchanged a volley of abuses at each other's party presidents, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan.