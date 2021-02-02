TDP leader Pattabhi Ram attacked, TDP points fingers at YSRCP

According to a TDP statement, the attackers broke Pattabhi's cell phone to stop him from making calls.

Unidentified persons attacked Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram on Tuesday near his home, inflicting minor injuries.

"He was going to the TDP office and en route about 100 metres from his house, some 10 people came with sticks and rods and broke his car glass and in the process he received minor injuries," Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Sreenivasulu told IANS.

Sreenivasulu said police are yet to identify the attackers. A video shows Pattabhi Ram sitting on a chair, after the attack, and showing injuries on his leg.

"We are trying to identify the attackers. So far he (Pattabhi) has not given any complaint. We are trying to take a complaint and we are trying to identify the miscreants," said the commissioner.

"TDP is taking this attack very seriously. People who perpetrated this attack should be severely punished," said a TDP leader.

The opposition party warned that if police do not respond quickly and arrest the attackers, they will have to answer to the judiciary.

TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited Ram's residence and demanded to know how such an attack occurred at a place like Bharati Colony, where many important people of Vijayawada live, including a High Court judge and senior IAS officers.

"This is horrible. In recent times, Pattabhi has been regularly questioning the government over its corrupt activities with proof. He questioned even the chief minister's own business Bharati Cements," said Naidu.

According to Naidu, the CM, his people and some of his ministers have become rowdies.

The TDP supremo said that earlier also Ram's car was attacked by some unidentified miscreants, pointing out that every home in Bharat Colony has CCTVs.

"This is desperation. I am not able to understand what they are thinking, they have tried to kill him. The attackers came with iron rods and deadly weapons. He got hurt badly, however, he could withstand it because he is a youngster and a little strong," said Naidu.

He claimed that the TDP government setup a surveillance system to track even a thief and questioned the director general of police over the incident.

Ram is the national spokesperson of the TDP and a very vocal critic of the YSRCP government.