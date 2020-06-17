TDP leader and former minister booked for threatening to strip woman officer

An argument broke out over the shifting of a portrait of Ayyanna Patrudu’s late grandfather from the Municipal office.

Senior TDP senior leader and former minister Ayyanna Patrudu has been booked under the Nirbhaya Act by Vishakapatanam rural police, for a speech where he verbally abused a woman Municipal Commissioner, even threatening to strip her.

Narsipatnam Municipal Commissioner Thota Krishnaveni lodged a complaint with local police, accusing the former minister of publicly disrespecting and humiliating her by using vile language against her during a protest.

Earlier, staff in Narsipatnam Municipality reportedly shifted a portrait of Lachha Patrudu, an ex Sarpanch of Narsipatnam and grandfather of Ayyanna Patrudu, to a different room as renovation works were taking place. Objecting to this, Ayyanna Patrudu and his supporters staged a protest in Narsipatnam demanding that the portrait be reinstated. Krishnaveni is said to have clarified that the portrait will be kept at the same place as soon as the renovation of the municipal office is over.

However, speaking at the protest, Ayyanna Patrudu instigated his party cadres against the woman officer, as seen in a video. “I'm not able to tell you as you are a woman, If you were a man I would have told you. We are giving you respect as you are a woman officer, if you don't keep your word, there may arise a situation where we strip off your clothes. It is inevitable. To save ourselves and to protect justice, we will do anything.”