TDP leader and former Andhra minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy passes away at 73

The senior politician served as an MLA for five terms from the Srikalahasti constituency and held portfolios like Information Technology, Environment and Forests as minister.

news Obituary

Veteran Telugu Desam Party leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy died in Hyderabad following a heart attack on Friday, May 6, party sources said. He was 73. He had been suffering from age-related illness for some time. Bojjala, as he is known, was one of the close associates of TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He began his career as a lawyer and joined the TDP following a call given by party founder NT Rama Rao.

The senior politician served as an MLA for five terms from the Srikalahasti constituency in Chittoor district (now Tirupati district). Bojjala was minister in the Chandrababu Naidu cabinet in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and also in the truncated state between 2014 and 2019. He held portfolios like Roads and Buildings, Information Technology, Environment and Forests as minister. Naidu visited Bojjala on the latter's birthday last month and celebrated the occasion.

Bojjala was one of those who were injured, along with Naidu, in the Alipiri blast triggered by Maoists in 2003. The TDP chief, who is touring the Kakinada district, expressed profound grief over the demise of his long-time associate and friend. "I am deeply pained by the death of Bojjala. His death is a deep loss to the TDP," Naidu said in a statement. TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, state president K Atchannaidu and other senior leaders, as well as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao also expressed grief over Bojjala's demise.