TDP alleges YSRCP MP's nude video original, cites forensic report

Meanwhile, a lawyer of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a forensic analysis of the nude video clip.

news Politics

The Telugu Desam Party has insisted that the alleged nude video of YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav is original, and not genuine or morphed, and called for action against the MP. TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram told the media that the video was sent to a private lab in the US, and that the US-based Eclipse Forensic Lab in its report has “made it amply clear” that the video is not fake. Instead of initiating stringent action against his party MP, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is only trying to protect him by misusing the police and the law, the TDP leader said.

The MP from Hindupur has denied the allegations against him. He claimed that a fake and morphed video was circulated by some people to malign him. Addressing the media a few days ago, the Anantapur Superintendent of Police said that the video clip is not original, it is a recording of a mobile screen on which the video is being played, but whether it is morphed or not can be established only after they get the original video. He revealed that the video was uploaded from a mobile number registered in the United Kingdom and was first shared in a WhatsApp group called I-TDP.

The SP said since the video has been shared multiple times across social media platforms, it has become difficult for the police to ascertain if it was real or morphed. He said a person sent the recorded video to a second person and when the second person was watching it on his mobile, a third person recorded it and that video was circulated. The SP said unless the person who first posted the video is identified and the video is traced, the clip currently being circulated may be edited or morphed. He said if the woman comes forward to lodge a complaint it would be easy to find out if the video was real or morphed.

Meanwhile, a lawyer of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a forensic analysis of the nude video clip. He alleged that the police are trying to mislead the people on the issue by stating that the video being circulated on social media is not original.

G Lakshminarayana wrote a letter to Shah, demanding a forensic analysis of the video clip. The lawyer said women were shocked by the statement of Anantapur Superintendent of Police K Fakirappa that the video clip is fake and morphed.

He wrote that since the issue is related to the self-respect and security of women, the home minister should ensure forensic analysis of the video in a central lab so that the truth comes out. The lawyer also voiced concern over the growing number of crimes against women. He alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has failed in providing protection to women. The lawyer's demand came close on the heels of the National Commission for Women (NCW) urging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action against the MP.

The Commission had received a complaint of alleged sexual harassment against the MP. According to the complaint, the MP is alleged to have engaged in an explicit video call without the woman’s consent. The content of the video is alleged to be indecent, obscene and undignified, the Commission said. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has also written to the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police to conduct an independent inquiry in the matter.