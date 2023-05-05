TCS office in Hyderabad receives hoax bomb threat, 1800 employees evacuated

According to the police, the caller was identified to be a former security personnel who had previously worked at the same office.

A hoax bomb call caused panic at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) office located at Madhapur in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 4. The call, which was made to Dial 100 of the police around 12 noon, claimed that there was a bomb planted at the Madhapur office. The police immediately alerted the management and pressed a bomb squad into action. Several teams of the Hyderabad police landed up at the TCS office to comb the area and evacuate the premises.



Speaking to TNM, Sukender Reddy, Sub Inspector of Madhapur police station, confirmed the incident and said the caller has been traced. “The Madhapur police received a call around 12 noon that a bomb was planted at the TCS office in Madhapur. Immediately the police deployed a bomb squad and additional teams to the location. 1,800 employees working in the TCS office were evacuated immediately.”



The SI added the caller was identified to be a former security personnel who had previously worked at the same office. "It seems like he casually made a call to the Dial 100 of the police. We are still investigating the case,” he added.



After the police confirmed that the call was a hoax, a green signal was given to the management and the evacuated employees were then allowed to resume their work. Hyderabad’s Madhapur is a busy area that houses several multinational companies, cyber towers, shopping malls, and parks.