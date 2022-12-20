Tata Motors ties up with Bengaluru design school for futuristic mobility solutions

The five-year classroom project will assist applicants interested in pursuing a career in automotive design to hone their skills at the grassroots level.

news Bengaluru news

Tata Motors Design, a centre of excellence for automotive design and engineering, recently announced its partnership with the Strate School of Design in Bengaluru, to offer aspiring automobile designers an opportunity to design mobility solutions of the future. “Aligned with the company’s vision to foster future-ready talent, this strategic collaboration will contribute to the development of an advanced auto-design curriculum and education in India through interaction and industry-level classroom projects,” the company said in a statement.

Tata Motors Design and Strate School of Design will work together to bridge the talent gap between industry and academia, producing workforce-ready graduates capable of designing as well as manufacturing sustainable and futuristic automotive solutions that are in line with the aspirations of customers.

Martin Uhlarik, Head of Global Design, Tata Motors said, "Our collaboration with the Strate School of Design is based on the broader vision of enriching design education in India, with a progressive curriculum, interactions and industry-level classroom projects. Through this classroom project, we intend to bridge skills gaps and train talented and technically qualified professionals for the automotive sector. We believe that this classroom project has the potential to bring path-breaking innovations that will redefine, redesign and reimagine mobility solutions for the future."

The five-year classroom project will assist applicants interested in pursuing a career in automotive design to hone their skills at the grassroots level and explore employment opportunities in the nation's booming automobile sector. The classroom project will involve experimenting with new software and emerging technologies, including a holistic zero-emission transportation concept, to address real-world mobility problems and rediscover existing solutions.

Thomas DAL, Director and Dean, Strate School of Design, Bengaluru, said, “Strate School of Design has been on the top of mobility design education since many years, with a core specificity of having a strong industry partnership program all over the world. We are now partnering with TATA Motors Design to explore new routes and opportunities for mobility systems in Indian context with the support and challenge of the talented international team of TATA Motors Design.”

This classroom project will begin in January, 2023.