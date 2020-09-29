Tata Group in talks with Walmart, others for stake in super app

Reports said that Walmart could invest as much as $20-$25 billion.

Money Super app

The Tata Group, which made its super-app ambitions public in August, is now reportedly in talks with investors for stakes in the digital platform, directly taking on Jio and the e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart. According to Bloomberg, it is looking at bringing in financial or strategic advisors, and Tata Sons is reportedly looking to bring its digital assets together and create a new entity.

In addition, it has been reported that the Walmart group is in talks with the Tata group for strategic investment in the business. â€œTata group is in talks with Walmart for a deal entailing a strategic investment by Walmart in the super app platform business. The Walmart investment could touch $20-25 billion eventually for a large stake in the proposed super app to be hosted under a Tata Sons subsidiary," sources told Mint. This would be larger than the investment made by Walmart in Flipkart for a controlling stake, which was $16 billion.

A super app is a single application that offers a varied range of services from food, financial services, digital services, education, among others. Super apps as a concept are currently popular in Southeast Asian countries where apps such as Grab, GoJek and Meituan are widely used.

Tata Sons digital assets that could be merged are outlets such as Tata Cliq, Croma, Tanishq and Tata Sky.

Reports said that the app could leverage the synergies of Flipkart and Tataâ€™s e-commerce business.

A source told Mint that this app could include Flipkartâ€™s offerings from Walmart, as well as Tataâ€™s retail products. â€œThe super app may include Flipkartâ€™s offerings from Walmart and the entire retail product franchise housed by the Tata group on one platform for retail customers. And on the other hand, Flipkart could get to be powered by Tata," the person told the newspaper.

This comes as Jio Platforms raised money from 13 investors, strengthening its digital play and is now raising money for Reliance Retail.