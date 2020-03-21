Tata Group to make full payment to temporary staff amid COVID-19

Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced that the company will make full payments to the temporary workers and others engaged on daily wages for March and April 2020.

The Tata Group has lived up to its image of being a compassionate employer. The Chairman of the company, N. Chandrasekaran has made an announcement that the company will make full payments to the temporary workers and others engaged on daily wages for the months of March and April 2020.

This is in view of the disruptions brought about by the coronavirus scare due to which many employees have been advised to work from home. Some have been told to stay in quarantine and there may be other mitigating circumstances due to which these employees could not make it to their workplace.

In addition to this, the Chairman has said that any dues the Group companies may owe to vendors or other creditors will be released on priority if they are small and medium enterprises. This will be monitored at the higher levels for compliance at the level of individual units.

Chandrasekaran has said the companies in the Tata Group have been advised to rapidly adapt to the work from home culture. Only under unavoidable cases, the employees will be allowed to move around on official duty.

Identifying this as a global crisis, the Tata Group Chairman has said the country has to rise to the occasion collectively to fight the menace. These are tough and uncertain times, he said.

“At the Tata Group, we have asked all of our companies to exercise extreme caution. The health and safety of our employees, their families and our suppliers, vendors and our larger ecosystem is of paramount importance.”

This is in line with the larger ethos the Group has followed right from the JRD Tata days. The Group believes in aligning its objectives with the overall interest of the nation.