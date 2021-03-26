Tata group firms shares surge after SC verdict in case against Cyrus Mistry

The Supreme Court accepted all contentions of the Tata Group and set aside NCLAT order which restored Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman.

The shares of Tata Group companies surged on Friday after the Supreme Court came up with a favourable judgement for the group in the case relating to removal of Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the conglomerate.

The Supreme Court on Friday accepted all contentions of the Tata Group and set aside the order of the NCLAT, which restored Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the Tata conglomerate.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said all questions of law are in favour of Tata Group and dismissed the appeals filed by Mistry. The top court upheld the Tata Sons decision to sack Cyrus Mistry on October 24, 2016.

At the time of writing, the shares of Tata Motors was up by 4.03% and those of Tata Steel rose 5.89%.

Around 2.15 pm noon, the stock price of Tata Steel on the BSE was at Rs 774.85, higher by Rs 44.85 from its previous close.

Shares of Tata Motors were Rs 297, higher by Rs 11.50 or 4.03% from its previous close.

Share price of Tata Consultancy Services rose to a high of Rs 3,118, up from its opening of Rs 3,083. However, at the time of writing, it was down at Rs 3,068.15 down from opening.

Tata Consumer Products' shares were trading at 2.04% higher at Rs 627.75 per share on the BSE, and the stock price of Tata Communications were at Rs 1,118.05, up Rs 44.15 or 4.11%.

The top court's judgement comes as a major boost for the group.

In December 2019, the NCLAT had ruled that the proceedings of the Board meeting of Tata Sons held on October 24, 2016 removing Cyrus Mistry as chairperson was illegal, following which Tata Sons moved the Supreme Court.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group counsel had argued that Mistry was removed because he was going to place a draft governance structure at the Board meeting on October 24, 2016.

"We find all the questions of law are liable to be answered in favour of the appellants (Tata Group) and the appeals filed by the Tata Group are liable to be allowed and Shapoorji Pallonji group is liable to be dismissed," said the top court.

The top court said the value of SP Group shares will depend on the valuation by Tata Sons equities and the court will not determine the fair value.