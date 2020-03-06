Tata Coffee launches e-commerce platform to promote single origin specialty coffee

Tata Coffee Limited has launched this website and is offering three variants of single origin coffee from two of their plantations.

www.coffeesonnets.com is the new destination for you if you are keen on ordering coffee powder of unique flavours online. Tata Coffee Limited has launched this website and is offering three variants of single origin coffee from two of their plantations. The company has 19 coffee estates, all located in the southern part of the country. The three variants are titled ‘The Sonnets -Voice of our estates’ and are called Gold Honey, Red Honey and Yellow Honey. Again, these three can be ordered in three levels of roast profiles, light roasted, medium roasted and medium-dark roasted. So, take your pick based on your taste and preference.

These are single origin coffee flavours, meaning they are not blends of different varieties. The two coffee estates from which these products are being offered on the ecommerce portal of Tata Coffee are Goorghuly and Woshully, both located in Karnataka. The company may keep adding more flavours in the days to come. The company, in its media release on the launch, claims only the finest and the rarest coffees are carefully selected to be used in The Sonnets range of coffees, showcased this season.

The company says www.coffeesonnets.com has been designed keeping in view the expectations of their customers and they should have a smooth buying experience on it. There is comprehensive information on the products, including stories from the estates etc.

Tata Coffee Limited [TCL] is a subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products Limited, producing about 8,000MT to 10,000MT of Arabica and Robusta Coffee through its 19 estates. The company has also commissioned recently, a new state-of-the-art Freeze Dried Coffee manufacturing facility in Vietnam with a capacity of 5,000 MT. A separate subsidiary, Tata Coffee Vietnam Company Limited [TCVCL], has been floated for this purpose.