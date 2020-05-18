TASMAC stores in TN record Rs 130 crore revenue through sale of liquor on Sunday

The government of Tamil Nadu had reopened TASMAC outlets on Saturday after the Supreme Court granted an interim stay on the high courtâ€™s order to shut the shops.

The government of Tamil Nadu recorded a revenue of Rs 130 crore through the sale of alcohol by the state-run liquor outlets (TASMAC) on Sunday. This amount is, however, Rs 30 crore less than the revenue generated in TASMAC outlets on Saturday.

According to reports, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) outlets across the state witnessed a decrease in the length of queues on Sunday, when compared with Saturday. The revenue at the TASMAC outlets, numbering around 3700 across Tamil Nadu, on Saturday was Rs 160 crore. The sales revenue is however higher than the sales during normal days before the lockdown, which hovered around Rs 90 crore. Officials have attributed this to the possible hoarding by customers over the weekend due to the fear of outlets being shut again.

TASMAC outlets in Tamil Nadu reopened on Saturday after a court battle on Friday. The Madras High Court had ordered the outlets to be shut since the norms for physical distancing were flouted by customers through the day. However, TASMAC filed an appeal in the Supreme Court alleging revenue loss and judicial overreach by the high court. TASMAC contended that reopening of liquor outlets is a policy decision taken by the state govt and hence the court cannot interfere in that. Following the appeal, the apex court on Friday granted an interim stay to the Madras High Courtâ€™s order, thus paving the way for the liquor shops in Tamil Nadu to resume business.

On Saturday, the government of Tamil Nadu came up with a token system to be followed in each TASMAC outlet where only 500 customers can buy liquor in a day. However, physical distancing norms were once again flouted as crowds were seen outside the shops from early morning on Saturday. Police personnel were posted near the shops to manage the crowds.