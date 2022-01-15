TASMAC sees liquor sales worth over Rs 520 crore during Pongal

Compared to the same period last year, there was an increase of 24.67% in sales in 2022, according to data shared by TASMAC.

news Pongal 2022

A total of Rs 520.13 crore worth of liquor was sold from the Tamil Nadu Sales and Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) on January 13 and 14, during the Pongal festival. Of this, the TASMAC saw liquor sales worth 203.05 crore on January 13, while the sale on January 14 was worth Rs 317.08 crore, TASMAC said in a press release. Compared to the same period last year, there was an increase of 24.67% in sales in 2022.

The statement said that Madurai region recorded the maximum sales in the state, at Rs 111.47 crores. This was followed by Trichy with Rs 107.10 crore and Salem with Rs 104.54 crore worth liquor. While Coimbatore had made a sale of Rs 98.61 crore worth of liquor, the Chennai region has recorded the lowest sale, at Rs 98.41 crore.

There are 5,300 TASMAC shops in the state, which is divided into five zones â€” Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy and Salem.

Earlier, the TASMAC had revealed data on how much liquor was sold across Tamil Nadu on Saturday, January 8, a day before the Sunday lockdown announced by the state to curb COVID-19 was put in place. According to the figures, a total of Rs 210 crore was earned by TASMAC on January 8 alone. Chennai and itâ€™s three adjoining districts, namely Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur had accounted for about 25% of the total liquor sales back then.

A total lockdown was in force in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, January 9, and people were allowed to move out only for essential services and in emergency situations, including health emergencies. Heavy police deployment was made across the state and areas along the borders of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry were monitored.