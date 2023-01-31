Taraka Ratna continues to be critical at Bengaluru hospital, on ventilator support

The Telugu actor and Telugu Desam Party leader suffered cardiac arrest in Andhra Pradesh's Kuppam on January 27.

Telugu actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna continued to be in a critical state on ventilatory and other higher support in Bengaluru's Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (Narayana Hrudayalaya) on Monday, January 30, the hospital said. "We would like to clarify certain media reports, and state that he has not been put on any ECMO support till now. His family is constantly updated about his condition. Any changes to his clinical condition will be notified as required. We request that the public continue to support us in providing privacy and uninterrupted treatment," a hospital statement said.

The Telugu actor and Telugu Desam Party leader suffered cardiac arrest in Andhra Pradesh's Kuppam on January 27 and was shifted to a hospital there. He was transferred to Narayana Hrudalaya via road on January 28. On arriving at the hospital, higher level diagnostics showed that his condition was highly critical due to cardiogenic shock after the myocardial infarction.

Telugu superstars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Junior NTR visited him as well as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Taraka Ratna is the grandson of TDP founder and actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. Lokesh and actor Jr NTR are his cousins, and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is his uncle. He is a member of the TDP.