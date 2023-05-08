Tanur boat accident: Death toll rises to at least 22, rescue underway

Reports also suggest that a majority of those aboard the boat were not wearing life jackets, and there were no inspection by any authorities prior to the cruise.

The death toll in the Malappuram Tanur boat accident has climbed up to 22, on Monday, May 8, even as the rescue operation continued on Monday morning. On Sunday night, a tourist boat capsized at Thooval Theeram, a local tourist attraction at Ottumpuram in Tanur. The accident happened around 7 pm, but the darkness made the rescue operation challenging. Fire and Rescue units from Thanoor and Tirur, police officials, revenue and health officials, as well as the local residents are at the spot.

According to the reports, most of the individuals on the boat were not wearing life jackets, and there were no inspections carried out by the authorities before the cruise. The deceased includes seven children.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed the Malappuram District Collector to undertake an emergency rescue mission in coordination with other agencies, and Health Minister Veena George conducted an emergency meeting with the health department officials around midnight.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident in Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet Ministers. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends,” CM Pinarayi said while expressing condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased. “Saddened by the loss of life in the boat accident at Malappuram in Kerala. Condolences to the families of the deceased. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to next of kin of each person killed in the accident: PM,” the official handle of PMO tweeted.