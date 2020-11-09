Tanishq under fire again for ad with actor saying she wont burst crackers for DiwaliScreenshot
news Controversy Monday, November 09, 2020 - 16:28
TNM Staff

A month after Tanishq came under fire for an ad that showed a Hindu-Muslim interfaith marriage with a message of communal harmony, the jewelry brand is being attacked yet again. This time, the ad which features four women, has one of them saying that she wouldn't be bursting crackers and feels others shouldn't be doing so either. Several right wing social media handles outraged over the ad, alleging that it was against Hindu culture and tradition.

The ad, which has now been taken down, features actors Neena Gupta, Sayani Gupta, Alaya F and Nimrat Kaur. The four women are shown speaking about their Diwali plans, and one of them says, "Definitely no firecrackers, and I don't think anyone should light any firecrackers, but lots of diyas and hopefully lots of positivity." The emphasis of the ad is on celebrating the festival with family and loved ones.

The arguments made by those who opposed the ad are not entirely new. In the last couple of years, several social media handles with right wing affiliations have claimed that the environmental concerns raised around Diwali and even other festivals such as Holi, where water conservation has become an issue, are really an attack on Hindu festivals and traditions. Meanwhile, states like Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha have banned firecrackers over deteriorating air quality amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated increase in respiratory illnesses. Karnataka banned firecrackers initially but then rolled it back and permitted green firecrackers. 

This time too, though Tanishq pulled the ad down, several users trashed the brand and alleged that the ad was “anti-Hindu”.

However, several people also backed the ad, questioning why people were seeing it as an attack on a religion when the message was simply to not burst crackers.

After the backlash, actor Sayani Gupta, who is the one who says in the ad she would not burst firecrackers and doesn't think anyone should too, responded on Twitter. Quoting an NDTV clip, she said that even the AIIMS director was requesting to not burst firecrackers. 

Last month, the Tanishq ad that had faced ire was one that showed a Hindu daughter-in-law in a Muslim household. Right wing handles had claimed that the ad promotes ‘love jihad’, a conspiracy theory often touted by the right wing that suggests that Muslim men deliberately entrap and marry Hindu women to convert them to Islam. After vicious harassment and abuse, Tanishq pulled down the ad and apologised.

“We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well-being of our employees, partners and store staff,” a Tanishq spokesperson had said.

Show us some love! Support our journalism by becoming a TNM Member - Click here.