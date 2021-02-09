Tammannah Bhatia's workout videos go viral

The actor has been releasing videos of her workouts regularly.

Flix Social

Tammannah Bhatia is setting serious fitness goals for her fans online. The actor has been releasing videos of her workouts regularly. . Posting a video of her workout, she wrote on her social media page, "The body achieves what the mind believes. #SlowAndSteady #KeepGoing #postworkoutglow."

It is evident that Tammannah is regaining her fitness levels, the actor has a number of films to concentrate on.

Tammannah Bhatia plays the female lead in Seetimaarr which is being directed by Sampath Nandi. She will be playing the Kabbadi coach Jwala Singh in it, we hear and Tammannah is very excited about her role in this film. In a recent interview with the DC, the actor revealed that she trained for the role for two months in order to get into the skin of the character. Tammannah also pointed out that she learned to be alert and focussed on physical and physiological aspects such as strength, endurance, flexibility, and agility. Apart from training in Kabbadi, Tammannah had to learn the Telangana slang, which the actor says she mastered with the help of the filmâ€™s director Sampath Nandi.

She also has the Telugu remake of the hit Hindi movie Andhadhun in her kitty. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film will have Nithin playing the lead role and Tammannah will be reprising the role done by Tabu in the original but her role will be reworked to suit the Telugu audiences. The film is bankrolled under the banner Sreshth Movies. Tammannahâ€™s other project in Tollywood is titled Gurthunda Seetakaalam.

Her Bollywood film Bole Chudiyan is in the post-production mode. Bole Chudiyan, directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah as the lead pair with Aditya Shrivastava in a pivotal role. The technical crew of this flick comprises Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, and Ram Sampath for music with Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara composing the BGM and cinematography and editing by Ravi Varman and Aarti Bajaj respectively.

Tammannahâ€™s other project waiting for release is That Is Mahalakshmi, which is the remake of the hit Hindi film Queen. There were reports earlier that this long-delayed project may premiere on the OTT platform, but there is still no clarity on it and it is yet to see the light of the day.

F3 will have Venkatesh and Varun Tej play the main leads as in the prequel with Tammannah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada joining them. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the shooting of this film is in progress. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for this film with Sai Sri Ram cranking the camera. It is likely to hit the marquee in August this year.