Tamilisai Soundararajan and G Kishan Reddy laud actor Chiranjeevi for COVID relief

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Minister of Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy took to social media to laud actor Chiranjeevi’s efforts for setting up oxygen banks and blood banks.

Flix Coronavirus

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy took to social media to heap praises on Tollywood star Chiranjeevi for supplying oxygen and setting up blood donation camps amid the pandemic to help COVID-19 patients. Chiranjeevi along with his son actor Ram Charan had set up oxygen banks in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The oxygen banks have been functional since May 26. The oxygen bank came as an addition to the already existing Chiranjeevi Blood and Eye Bank, which is being run with the support of the actors’ fans.

Praising the actor’s efforts, Tamilisai Soundararajan wrote, “Living by example with exemplary services by celebrity Mega star donating blood, supplying oxygen to the needy amidst pandemic is highly laudable. Blood donors save lives.” Chiranjeevi replied to her tweet by thanking Tamilisai for her kind words and noted that it enables him to work harder. “Thank you for your kind, encouraging words Madam Governor @DrTamilisaiGuvYour appreciation energizes me to work harder and serve the needy even better. Extremely grateful to you! Thank you once again! (sic),” the tweet read.

Similarly, Minister Kishan Reddy noted that Chiranjeevi’s contribution is commendable and conveyed his wishes for Chiranjeevi and his team to continue their work. “Saving a human life is the noblest service for humanity. It is heartening to see the commendable and the selfless work done by the superstar and former Minister Shri @KChiruTweets garu & his team during the #Covid19 pandemic which helped in saving many precious lives,” the tweet read. Thanking the minister, Chiranjeevi tweeted, “Thank you for your kind words @kishanreddybjpgaru. Just doing my little bit in this hour of crisis Sir.”

Thank you for your kind, encouraging words Madam Governor @DrTamilisaiGuv



Your appreciation energizes me to work harder and serve the needy even better.



Extremely grateful to you!

Thank you once again!@Chiranjeevi_CT @AlwaysRamcharan https://t.co/CSgUahns2w June 14, 2021

Thank you for your kind words @kishanreddybjp garu. Just doing my little bit in this hour of crisis Sir. https://t.co/dUrtUJJuRp — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 13, 2021

Earlier, marking the occasion of world blood donor's day, the actor posted a tweet thanking donors for doing their bit.

On this #WorldBloodDonorsDay congratulating all Blood Donors & particularly my #BloodBrothers & Sisters who help save lives. It's a great fortune that we can save precious lives thru such simple actions & form a bond for life wid fellow humans,through blood #DonateBloodSaveLives pic.twitter.com/ufTgxlDPEG — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 14, 2021

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi awaits the release of upcoming Telugu movie Acharya, co-starring actor Ram Charan.