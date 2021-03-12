Tamil writer Imayam, former Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily win Sahitya Akademi award

Published in 2018, Imayamâ€™s 'Sellaatha Panam' is the story of a woman who has married outside her caste.

The Sahitya Akademi awards for the year 2020 were announced on March 12, 2021. Among the winners from south Indian languages are Tamil writer Imaiyamâ€™s novel Sellaatha Panam, former Karnataka Chief Minister M Veerappa Moilyâ€™s Epic poetry Sri Bahubali Ahimsa Digvijayam, and Telugu poet Nikhileswarâ€™s poetry collection Agniswaasa (2015-2017). Award for works in Malayalam language is yet to be announced.

Published in 2018, Imayamâ€™s Sellaatha Panam is the story of a woman who married outside her caste. The book is considered to be among his finest works. Imayam, who has won Tamil Nadu governmentâ€™s Thamizh Thendral Thiru Vi Ka Award, Amudhan Adigal Literature Award, to name a few, published his first book called Koveru Kazhudhaigal in 1994. This book that has also been translated into English brought him great acclaim.

M Veerappa Moilyâ€™s Sri Bahubali Ahimsa Digvijayam released in 2018 was an epic poetry on the life of Jain saint Bahubali who was also known as Kammateswara.

Jury members for Kannada language works were Aravind Malagathy, Dr Padma Prasad and Dr SG Siddaramayya. For Tamil it was Dr U Alibava, Kalayana Sundaram aka Vannathasan and Dr M Thirumalai. Telugu works were judged by Professor Kalakaluri Enoch, Dr K Ramachandra Murthy and Professor SV Satyanarayana.

Awards under Bal Sahitya Puraskar and Yuva Puraskar categories too were announced on Friday.

Bal Sahitya Puraskar award for Kannada language was won by Nanoo Ambedkar, a novel by HS Byakod. In Telugu the award was won by Kanneganti Anasuya for Snehitulu, a collection of short stories. Awards for works in Malayalam and Tamil are yet to be declared under this category.

As for the Yuva Puraskar category, KS Mahadevaswamyâ€™s Dhoopada Makkalu, a collection of short stories won in the Kannada language. In Tamil, it was Shaktiâ€™s Mara Naai (poetry) and in Telugu it was Manasa Yendluriâ€™s Milinda (short story collection).

Sahitya Akademi awards 2020 are given for works published between January 2014 and December 2018. The award comes with a casket containing an engraved copper-plaque, a shawl and an amount of Rs one lakh, all of which will be presented during the presentation ceremony.