Tamil title of Dhruva Sarja's 'Pogaru' revealed

Flix Sandalwood

Dhruva Sarja starrer Pogaru directed by Nanda Kishore is all set to release in theatres. The film set to release in January of 2021 in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, the film will potentially be one of the first big releases since the reopening of cinema halls. The makers of the film have announced the title of the Tamil version of the film and released the poster alongside. Titled Semma Thimiru, actor Dhruva Sarja took it to his Twitter announcing the title.

POGARUU in Tamil as

SEMMA THMIIRU pic.twitter.com/Wsv5BrwVim — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) December 27, 2020

The film has two heroines Shanvi Srivastava and Rashmika Mandanna in the star cast with Dhananjay, P Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, and Kuri Pratap roped in for the supporting cast. The technical crew of this film includes Chandan Shetty for music and Vijay Milton for cinematography. Pogaru is bankrolled by BK Gangadhar under his banner.

The first schedule of Pogaru was successfully completed last year and the team went on a long break. While rumors were that the producers were not happy with the script and it needed some fine-tuning, it was clarified later that the delay in the second schedule was due to the fact that Dhruva had to gain weight. He had shed close to 30 kilos to play a school boy, which was shot in the first schedule and took time to regain the lost weight. Reports confirm that the French bodybuilder Morgan Aste, popularly known as ‘The Big Rock’, American professional bodybuilder Kai Green, International Athlete — Evolution Sports Nutrition, John Lucas and German fitness sensation Jo Linder have been signed up for the film for an important action sequence.

While Pogaru is lined up for release, sources in the know say that director Nanda Kishore impressed Dhruva Sarja with a one-liner and this will soon be developed into a script. Uday K Mehta will be bankrolling this venture. More details about this project are expected to be out after the lockdown is lifted.

Dhruva Sarja has announced his next film! The Kannada star will be teaming up with Raghavendra Hegde for the project that will shoot off next year. Confirming this, Dhruva wrote on his social media page, “Raghavendra Hegde sir narrated a story. What a wonderful first half. Felt refreshed.”

Dhruva Sarja will be playing a para commando in this film which is inspired by some true-life incidents. The rest of the star cast and crew will be revealed soon, say sources.