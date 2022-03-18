Tamil remake of Badhaai Ho, Veetla Vishesham gears up for theatrical release

RJ Balaji will be reprising Ayushmann Khurranna’s role from the 2018 Hindi film.

Flix Kollywood

Producer Boney Kapoor took to social media on March 18 to announce that the Kollywood remake of hit Hindi film Badhaai Ho is gearing up for theatrical release. Titled Veetla Vishesham, the film is the Tamil remake of Badhaai Ho will see RJ Balaji reprising Ayushmann Khurranna’s role, while actors Sathyaraj and Urvashi will be stepping into the shoes of actors Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta respectively. The title of the film closely resembles the name of the 1994 comedy drama Veetla Visehshanga. Sharing the announcement, Boney wrote: “#வீட்லவிசேஷம் #VeetlaVishesham. Get ready for the craziest family entertainer of 2022 ! June 17th only in theatres! (sic).”

Sharing the first look poster, Boney Kapoor announced that the film will be releasing on June 17. The film will be bankrolled under the production banner of Bayview Projects LLP. The 2018 Bollywood movie Badhaai Ho was directed by Amit Sharma and starred Sanya Malhotra opposite Ayushmann. The film narrates the story of a middle-aged couple who get pregnant, which disappoints their sons and other family members. The film had a whooping run at the box office. Boney Kapoor acquired the south remake rights of the film in 2018 following the release of the original.

RJ Balaji has co-written and co-directed the film. It is also co-directed by NJ Saravanan. The duo had earlier collaborated for the Tamil comedy film Mookuthi Amman. Karthick Muthukumar is on board as the director of photography, while Girishh Gopalakrishnan has been roped in as the music composer. Selva RK is taking care of editing for the project.The story is by Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial.

2020 Tamil film Mookuthi Amman features actor Nayanthara in the lead, along with actors RJ Balaji, Urvashi, Smruti Venkat and Ajay Ghosh, among others playing key roles. The film was produced by IShari K Ganesh.The movie streamed on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar.