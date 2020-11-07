Tamil Nadu to see mild to moderate rains for next 48 hours

The rains are likely to reduce from Sunday morning as dry air will move to land, say weather experts.

news Weather

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has predicted mild to moderate rains in many parts of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours starting from Saturday, as a result of a change in wind directions. Parts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram are likely to experience heavy rainfall, coupled with wind and thunderstorms.

According to a bulletin, Puviarasan, Director of the RMC, Chennai, said, "In the next 72 hours, many parts of the state will experience dry weather. Some of the coastal areas are likely to receive mild to moderate rainfall."

In the case of Chennai and its outskirts, the RMC predicted cloudy skies for the next 24 hours. Some parts of the city will receive rains with thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is predicted to be 32℃, with a minimum temperature of 25℃.

For the next 48 hours, Puviarasan said, "The places will be cloudy with some parts of the city experiencing mild showers with thunders. The maximum temperature will be 33℃ and the minimum temperature will be 25℃."

In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall in the state was recorded in parts of Madurai, Virudhunagar and Sivagangai. The places with the highest recorded rainfall in these regions were Idiyampatti in Madurai (7 cm), followed by Kariyampatti in Virudhunagar (6 cm), and Manamadurai in Sivagangai, Viraganur Dam and Perariyur in Madurai with 5 cm each.

The RMD, Chennai did not issue any warning for the fishermen venturing into the sea.

Chennai-based weather blogger Pradeep John also said the city will witness short, intense spells of rains till late Saturday night. However, the rains will start to reduce from November 8.

In a social media post, the weather blogger on Saturday morning said, “There were good rains in Anna Nagar West and many parts of Chennai for the last 30 minutes. Meenambakkam has recorded 21 mm so far. More popup is forming in North East of Chennai and likely to move towards Chennai in coming hours and many parts of city will get rains. With fading easterly wave, there are chances of short intense spell on Saturday morning and Saturday late night in parts of Chennai city. Then we head for break of rains from November 8 as dry air moves into city.”