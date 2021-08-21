Tamil Nadu restrictions relaxed: Theatres allowed at 50% capacity

All IT offices will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity from August 23.

news Lockdown

Tamil Nadu has further eased lockdown restrictions with the state government on Saturday, August 21, announcing that theatres can commence operations with 50% occupancy from Monday, August 23. In addition, bars attached to hotels and clubs are allowed to commence operations with vaccinated staff as well. These restrictions will be in place till 6 am on September 6.

A press release issued by Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that beaches will from Monday be open to the public, zoos and botanical gardens can reopen, while IT companies will be allowed to function at 100% capacity.

Theatres in the state are permitted to operate from August 23, with theatre owners having to ensure that staff on premises are vaccinated. Swimming pools can also open with 50% capacity. Creches in the state can now open as well, with vaccinated staff. The relaxed guidelines state that all shops can now remain open till 10 pm. In addition, public transportation to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka is also permitted.

As announced earlier, schools will be open for students between Classes 9 and 12 from September 1, and can have upto 50% capacity. For students between Classes 1 and 8, the decision will be taken after September 15. Colleges will also reopen from September 1, with classes to be held on a rotational basis. Anganwadis have been permitted to provide noon meals from September 1.

The latest easing of restrictions come at a time when Tamil Naduâ€™s COVID-19 cases have dropped to under 2000 daily. On August 20, Tamil Nadu reported 1667 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths. The state has 19,621 active cases, as of August 20. Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 1,887 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,43,319, leaving 19,621 active infections, a health department bulletin said.

Coimbatore reported the most cases (199), Chennai 185, Erode 158 and Chengalpet 102. Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded the least number of new infections with four cases each.Twenty seven districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 25 districts.

With PTI inputs