Tamil Nadu reports over 2,000 COVID-19 cases for third consecutive day

The number of active cases in the state is now 23,509, of a total of 54,449 cases (including recoveries and deaths).

Tamil Nadu reported 2,115 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, of which 1,322 were from Chennai. The number of active cases in the state is now 23,509, of a total of 54,449 cases (including recoveries and deaths).

Chennai tops the list of districts with the most number of active cases at 16,699, followed by Chengalpattu (1,635), Thiruvallur (1,128), Kancheepuram (477) and Thiruvannamalai (408).

As of Friday, Coimbatore and Madurai have 81 and 198 active cases of the coronavirus, respectively.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, 2,075 people from the state and 40 returnees to Tamil Nadu tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two persons from Singapore and one person from the Maldives returned to Tamil Nadu and tested positive on Friday. 15 persons who returned to the state from Delhi via domestic flights tested positive for the infection. 13 persons from Maharashtra, three from Karnataka, two each from Rajasthan and Bihar, and one person each from Kerala and Jharkhand tested positive for the coronavirus.

The state tested 27,537 samples from 25,902 people on Friday. The state government approved two Chennai-based private laboratories for COVID-19 testing (PrimeGen Healthcare Laboratories Private Limited, Nanaganallur and Suriyaa Diagnostics, Broadway Main Road).

At present, there are 83 testing facilities in the state: 45 government facilities and 38 private facilities.

41 patients were reported to have succumbed to the disease: 15 in private hospitals and 26 in government facilities. Nine persons among these victims, all aged above 40, did not have comorbidities.

The state has recorded a total of 666 deaths as of Friday.

Fridayâ€™s bulletin recorded the death of a man who died over 10 days ago, on June 8.

The 57-year-old male from Cuddalore was admitted to the Raja Muthaiah Medical College Hospital, Chidambaram on June 8. He died on the same day at 3 am. The patient did not have any comorbid conditions.