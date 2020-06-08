Tamil Nadu reports 1,562 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

With 17 new deaths, the coronavirus death toll in Tamil Nadu stands at 286.

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,562 positive cases of coronavirus on Monday, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 33,229. With the new cases, the state has 15,413 active cases. Tamil Nadu has also recorded 17 deaths on Monday. Three victims had no comorbidities.

Among the 42 imported cases, 12 are passengers who returned from other countries and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. One person returned to Tamil Nadu from Delhi by flight while 22 passengers from Maharashtra, one passenger from Haryana and six passengers from Delhi travelled by road and train and have tested positive.

According to the medical bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, 528 patients were discharged following recovery. The state also tested 14,982 samples of 14,454 persons on Monday.

Seventeen persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection, of which three patients did not have any comorbid conditions while the other 14 persons had other pre-existing comorbidities. With the new deaths, the coronavirus death toll in Tamil Nadu stands at 286.

In one of the non-comorbid COVID-19 deaths recorded in private hospitals, a 79-year-old male from Chennai, who complained of fever, cough, loose stools and breathing difficulty, died on June 8 at 6 am due to sepsis with septic shock and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

The youngest patient to have succumbed on Monday was a 22-year-old patient, who was receiving treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). A 22-year-old male from Thiruvallur, with frontal subdural haemorrhage, died in RGGH, Chennai on Sunday due to cardiopulmonary (cardiac) arrest, pneumonia and frontal subdural haemorrhage.

On Monday, a 92-year-old male from Chennai with systemic hypertension and chronic kidney disease (CKD) stage-V died on June 7 at 8.30 pm due to cardiac arrest, pneumonia and respiratory failure.

District-wise cases as on Monday

Chennai - 1,149

Chengalpattu - 134

Thiruvallur - 57

Vellore - 32

Thoothukudi - 26

Kancheepuram - 18

Thiruvannamalai - 11

Dindigul - 9

Kalakurichi - 9

Cuddalore - 7

Kanyakumari - 7

Sivagangai - 7

Ramanathapuram - 6

Ranipet - 6

Madurai - 5

Nagapattinam - 5

Thanjavur - 4

Virudhunagar - 4

Pudukottai- 3

Tiruvarur - 3

Tirunelveli - 3

Villupuram - 3

Erode - 2

Theni - 2

Dharmapuri - 1

Ariyalur - 1