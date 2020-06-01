Tamil Nadu reports 1162 new cases, 10,138 patients under treatment

Tamil Nadu reported 1,162 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 50 returnees from other states. Of the new patients, 685 are male, 473 are female and four are trans persons.

23,495 people in the state have tested positive till date for the novel coronavirus. 413 patients were discharged following treatment on Monday.

964 persons tested positive in Chennai on Monday. Three in the city were classified as 'imported cases'. This was followed by Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts where 48 and 33 persons tested positive, respectively.

One returnee from Haryana who returned by domestic flight tested positive, while 49 others arrived in the state by road or train â€” including 32 from Maharashtra, 10 from Delhi, three from Karnataka, one each from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

11 people succumbed to the disease on Monday, including a 31-year-old woman from Chennai. This takes the total number of deaths in the state to 184. Among these are also seven men, all but one over 60.

A 72-year-old male from Chennai with Diabetes Mellitus, Coronary Artery Disease, complaints of fever and generalised tiredness admitted on May 22 at a private hospital, died on May 26 due to severe pneumonia.

A 64-year-old male from Chennai with Diabetes Mellitus, complaints of fever, cough admitted on May 16 at a private hospital, died on May 30 at 11.40 pm due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Metabolic Acidosis and Septic Shock.

A 45-year-old male from Chennai with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty admitted on May 22 at a private hospital in Chennai, died on May 30 at 3.35 pm due to Respiratory Failure.

A 65-year-old male from Pudukottai with Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, CAD, Severe LV Dysfunction was admitted on May 28 at 1.15 pm in Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. His COVID-19 test sample was taken on May 29. The result on May 30 was positive. The patient died on May 31 at 3.30 pm due to Cardiorespiratory Arrest, Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, CAD, COVID positive and Poor LV function.

A 64-year-old male from Chennai with systemic hypertension, chronic kidney disease was admitted on May 31 at 4.09 pm in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), Chennai. His COVID-19 test sample was taken on May 29. The result on May 31 was positive. The patient died on June 1 due to cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID-19 pneumonia, type 1 respiratory failure, systemic hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

An 80-year-old male from Chennai with Type II Diabetes mellitus, systemic hypertension was admitted on May 30 in RGGGH, Chennai. His COVID-19 test sample was taken on May 29 in a private hospital. The result on May 29 was positive. The patient died on June 1 due to cardiopulmonary arrest, acute cerebrovascular accident â€“ left lacunar infarct, COVID-19 pneumonia, renal failure â€“ unclassified, type II diabetes mellitus and systemic hypertension.

A 75-year-old male from Chennai was admitted on May 26 at 4.49 pm in RGGGH, Chennai. His COVID-19 test sample was taken on May 27. The result on 28 was positive. The patient died on May 31 at 10 am due to cardiopulmonary arrest, covid-19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Four women also succumbed to the disease. Three of them were admitted in Chennai and two of them were over 70 years of age.

A 70-year-old female from Dindigul with systemic hypertension, type II Diabetes Mellitus, myocardial infarction was admitted on May 25 in Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai, who tested positive on May 28. The patient died on May 31 at 2.00 am due to anterior wall MI, uncontrolled Diabetes Mellitus, systemic hypertension and COVID-19.

A 75-year-old female from Chennai with Type II Diabetes Mellitus was admitted on May 30 at 2.08 pm in RGGGH, Chennai. The patient died on May 31 due to cardiopulmonary arrest, covid-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure and type II Diabetes Mellitus.

A 57-year-old female from Chennai with seropositive rheumatoid arthritis, Diabetes Mellitus, chronic kidney disease, diabetic nephropathy, coronary artery disease was admitted on May 30 in RGGGH, Chennai, who tested positive on May 28. The patient died on May 31 due to cardiopulmonary arrest, covid-19 pneumonia, congestive cardiac failure, type i respiratory failure, seropositive rheumatoid arthritis, Diabetes Mellitus, chronic kidney disease, diabetic nephropathy, coronary arrest disease.

A 31-year-old female from Chennai with systemic hypertension, hypothyroidism, morbid obesity and chronic kidney disease on maintenance haemodialysis was admitted on May 29 in RGGGH, Chennai. The patient died on May 31 due to cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID-19, septic shock, respiratory failure, systemic hypertension, hypothyroidism, morbid obesity and chronic kidney disease on maintenance haemodialysis.