Tamil Nadu polls: 88,937 polling stations set up for 6.28 crore voters

Briefing the media ahead of the election day, the state's Chief Electoral Officer urged voters to confirm their polling booths in advance.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Tamil Nadu has 537 critical polling stations and 10,813 vulnerable polling stations as per data provided by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo. The state is all set to go to polls on Tuesday and the CEO briefed the media about the polling arrangements and the personnel involved in the electoral exercise.

According to the CEO, the number of vulnerable booths may undergo some last minute changes based on the ground situation in the locality of the polling station. Tamil Nadu has 6,28,69,995 voters who are eligible to cast their votes on Tuesday of which men account for 3,09,23,651 and women account for 3,19,39,112. There are 7,192 voters in Tamil Nadu registered under the third gender category.

The state has 1,29,165 ballot units ready for Tuesday and 91,180 each of control units and VVPAT machines. The polling will take place in 88,937 polling stations across the 234 constituencies and a total of 4,17,521 personnel will be involved in the mammoth exercise. Apart from polling officials, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has also engaged 1,58,263 police and non-police officers for ensuring a peaceful election on Tuesday. As per the CEO, this includes 23,200 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 16,350 personnel from the home guards and police force of other states, 12,411 personnel from Tamil Nadu home guards and 74,163 personnel from the Tamil Nadu Police.

Webcasting of polling has been arranged in 46,203 polling stations as per ECIâ€™s instructions and 8,014 micro-observers have been appointed by the ECI to supervise and observe the polling across the state. Voters can confirm their polling stations by calling in to the 1950 helpline after adding the STD code of their place, since several auxiliary polling stations have also come up this time, Satyabrata Sahoo added.