Tamil Nadu police reshuffle: 27 districts get new Superintendents of Police

Dr Vijaya Kumar IPS, who was Tirupathur district SP, has been transferred to Chengalpattu and Dr Sudhakar has been transferred to Kancheepuram.

news Governance

Tamil Naduâ€™s latest bureaucratic reshuffle comes with the reassignment of 27 Superintendents of Police (SP) level officers in different districts of the state. Dr Vijaya Kumar IPS, who was Tirupattur district SP, has been transferred to Chengalpattu to fill the vacancy there and Dr M Sudhakar, who was SP-1 Cyber Crimes department, has been transferred to Kancheepuram district, replacing SP D Shanmugapriya.

Other transfers include MR Sibi Chakravarthy from Cyber Cell CB-CID to Tirupattur as its new SP, Om Prakash Meena from Nagapattinam to Ranipet and SP Nisha Parthiban from Perambalur to Pudukkottai. Allpatil Pavan Kumar who was deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) in Trichy has now been transferred to Tiruvannamalai as its new SP. Other new postings include Dr N Shreenatha to Villupuram, S Sakthi Ganeshan to Cuddalore, Dr Pa Moorthy to Trichy, P Sundaravadivel to Karur, S Mani to Perambalur, and K Feroz Khan Abdullah to Ariyalur.

VR Srinivasan has been transferred from the post of Deputy Commissioner (law and order) in Tirunelveli district to take charge as SP in Tiruvarurâ€™s existing vacancy. G Jawahar has been transferred to Nagapattinam, G Suguna Singh to Mayiladuthurai, Ashish Rawat to the Nilgiris and V Sasi Mohan to Erode.

The other SP level transfers include G Shashank Sai to Tiruppur, M Sree Abinav to Salem, Saroj Kumar Thakur to Namakkal, C Kalaichelvan to Dharmapuri, E Sai Charan Tejaswi to Krishnagiri district, V Baskaran to Madurai, M Manohar to Virudhunagar, T Senthil Kumar to Sivaganga, Dongare Pravin Umesh to Theni, and R Krishnaraj to Tenkasi.

Earlier this month, the state had brought into effect major reshuffles in which V Irai Anbu, IAS was appointed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary. Irai Anbu, who was earlier Additional Chief Secretary/Director of Anna Institute of Management and Director General of Training, has replaced Rajeev Ranjan as Chief Secretary.