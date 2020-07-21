Tamil Nadu now has over 50,000 active COVID-19 cases, 14,952 from Chennai

Chennai reported 1,130 new cases, but saw 1,298 people get discharged after recovery.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu reported 4,965 new COVID-19 cases and discharged 4,894 people from hospitals on Tuesday. The state presently has 51,344 active COVID-19 cases of which 14,952 are in Chennai followed by -- Tiruvallur (3,475), Madurai (3,280), Chengalpattu (2,564) Kancheepuram (2,357), Virudhunagar (2,186) and Thoothukudi (2,107).

Other districts with over 1,000 active COVID-19 cases include Coimbatore (1,314), Kanyakumari (1,584), Theni (1,231), Thiruvannamalai (1,732), Tirunelveli (1,225), Trichy (1,096) and Vellore (1,453).

Chennai reported 1,130 new cases, but saw 1,298 people get discharged after recovery.

This is followed by Ramanathapuram with 356 discharges and Tiruvallur with 325 discharges. So far, 1,26,670 patients out of the stateâ€™s total tally of 1,80,643 have been discharged after recovery.

Out of the 75 deaths on Tuesday, 27 people had been admitted to private hospitals and 48 were in government hospitals. The fatalities include six patients who had no comorbidities. Twenty-three persons were aged below 60.

One of these deaths was in a private hospital in Vellore where a 64-year-old man from Ranipet was admitted on July 13. He had complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing. He died on July 17, due to respiratory failure and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Among government hospitals, the youngest persons to die without comorbidities were three 60-year-olds. While two of them were admitted in government hospitals in Thoothukudi district and Chennai, a 60-year-old woman passed away after being admitted to government hospital in Trichy.

As of July 21, 2,626 people have succumbed to the coronavirus in the state.

A total of 9,028 children below the age of 12 and 22,332 persons above the age of 60 were reported to have contracted the virus in Tamil Nadu. The state has 113 COVID-19 testing facilities and has conducted 19,56,672 tests so far.