Tamil Nadu lifts weekend and night curfew, schools to reopen from Feb 1

Colleges and higher educational institutions will also resume classes from Feb 1, apart from those that are currently functioning as COVID care centres.

Tamil Nadu eased its restrictions placed to curb the spread of COVID-19, and announced that there will be no Sunday lockdowns from here on. Night curfew has also removed from 10 pm on January 28.

In addition, the state government said that regular physical classes will be conducted for Classes 1 to 12 from February onwards. Colleges and higher educational institutions will also resume classes on the same day, apart from those that are currently functioning as COVID care centres. Play schools will not be open and nursery, LKG and UKG will not be held.

Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to function at 50% capacity, and weddings will be allowed with at most 100 people. For deaths, the number of people allowed is capped at 50. Textile and jewellery shops can function with 50% capacity, the state government added.

The ban on public gatherings, including cultural, political and social, will continue, the state government announced. For the upcoming polls, the state government added that the guidelines issued by the election commission will be followed. Exhibitions are not allowed, and cultural events and functions for both government and private bodies are not permitted.

The state has said before that while cases have remained elevated, hospitalisations continue to be low.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday, January 27, registered 28,512 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of persons who have tested positive in the state to 32,52,751. A total of 28,620 patients were discharged as per the bulletin. Of the positive cases on Thursday, 5,591 were from Chennai, 1,696 from Chengalpattu, 3,629 from Coimbatore, 1,314 in Erode, 1,431 in Salem and 1,877 from Tiruppur. As on January 26, the state had a positivity rate of 19.9%.