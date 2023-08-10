Tamil Nadu IT Minister PTR visits Kerala to study KFON project

A delegation from the Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation Limited (TANFINET) project and from the IT department led by the Minister visited Kerala.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, on Tuesday, August 8, visited the neighbouring state of Kerala to study the ambitious Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) project of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The project, which aims at providing free internet connections to all the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in the state, was launched in February this year. A delegation from the Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation Limited (TANFINET) project and state the IT department visited Kerala and held discussions about the project. The delegation was also present at the Kerala state assembly on Tuesday.

Speaking about the project, Minister PTR said, “I led a delegation of Officials from the TANFINET project and the IT Department to Kerala to learn from their experience in implementing KFON, Kerala’s Fibre Optic Network. Grateful to the Hon CM @pinarayivijayan and Govt of Kerala, as well as all the officials of the IT Dept and KFON – especially former TN Cadre IAS Officer Dr Santosh Babu who heads the effort – for their kind hospitality and transparent presentations. We need to learn from each other as we strive to get maximum efficiency and equitable access to all citizens.”

Kerala CM Pinarayi said that the discussion would lead to obviating the digital divide that currently exists. “Delighted to meet Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan today. Had a productive discussion about the innovative K-FON project aimed at obviating the digital divide. Our states collaborate for progress and people's welfare.”

