Tamil Nadu IPS officer Sanjay Arora appointed as Commissioner of Delhi Police

In the past, Arora, a 1988-batch IPS officer, served as the Superintendent of Police of the Tamil Nadu Police Special Task Force (STF) that chased forest brigand Veerappan.

Sanjay Arora, a Tamil Nadu-cadre IPS officer currently serving as Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has been appointed the Commissioner of Delhi Police. According to an official order dated Sunday, July 31, the competent authority has approved the inter-cadre deputation of Arora to the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, whose officers serve in the Delhi Police. Sanjay Arora will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer and will take charge on Monday and will continue till further orders.

In the past, Arora, a 1988-batch IPS officer, served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Tamil Nadu Police Special Task Force (STF) that chased forest brigand Veerappan. The officer was awarded the Chief Minister's Gallantry Medal for bravery during this stint. This is the third time in recent history that an officer from outside AGMUT cadre has been brought to head the national capital's police force.

Arora was appointed as the ITBP Director General in August last year and he has tenure in service till July 2025. He served as Coimbatoreâ€™s police commissioner between 2002 and 2004 and has also served in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF). He holds a BTech degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

In a separate order, the Home Ministry said Sanjay Aroraâ€™s tenure as DG ITBP has been curtailed and his inter-cadre deputation from the Tamil Nadu cadre to the AGMUT cadre will begin from the date of joining till July 31, 2025. In yet another order, the Home Ministry said Director General of the Services Selection Board (SSB), SL Thaosen, a 1988-batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh, will hold additional charge of DG, ITBP till further orders.

Rakesh Asthana, the 1984-batch IPS officer whom Arora is succeeding, was appointed as Delhi's police commissioner in July 2021 while Ajay Raj Sharma, a 1966-batch Uttar Pradesh-cadre IPS officer, was appointed as the head of the Delhi Police in 1999.