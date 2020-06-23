Tamil Nadu has over 28,000 active COVID-19 cases, 18,000 from Chennai

So far, 833 persons have died due to COVID-19 in the state, 39 patients were reported to have succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu reported 2,516 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday even as 1,227 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state. There are 28,428 active cases of the disease in the state with 18,889 of them from Chennai alone. The stateâ€™s tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 64,603.

In addition to Chennai, a high number of COVID-19 cases are being reported from districts like Madurai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai.

On Tuesday, Chennai reported 1,380 new COVID-19 cases, while Madurai recorded 137, Chengalpattu 146, Thiruvallur 156 and Thiruvannamalai 110. The total number of active cases in these five districts are: Chennai - 18,889, Chengalpattu - 1,945, Thiruvallur - 1,312, Thiruvannamalai - 797 and Madurai - 574.

So far, 833 persons have died due to COVID-19 in the state, 39 patients were reported to have succumbed to the disease on Tuesday. This includes three patients who had no comorbid conditions. While one patient was a 57-year-old man from Chennai, the second was a 45-year-old man from Kancheepuram and the third, an 84-year-old man from Chennai.

All but one of the victims reported on Tuesday died between June 20 and 23.

A 43-year-old woman from Salem who died on June 14 has been added to the list of deceased. The patient had obesity and passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest/COVID-19 Pneumonia.

The state continues to test a high number of samples, having tested 25,148 on Tuesday. So far, 9,44,352 samples and 9,00,712 persons have been tested.

38 of the newly reported patients have come from outside the state. The stateâ€™s testing protocol for passengers coming in from different places using different modes of transport has been able to detect 2,643 COVID-19 patients. This number is among 2,52,676 passengers who have entered the state via different modes of transport like bus, train, private vehicles, domestic and international flights and ships since May 9.