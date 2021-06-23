Tamil Nadu govt will study appointment of non-Tamils to govt posts: PTR

The Minister was responding to Tamilaga Vaazurimai Katchi MLA Velumurugan, who alleged that people who do not know Tamil are clearing the TNPSC exams.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management PTR Palanivel Thiyaga Rajan told the state Assembly that jobs for Tamils will be ensured to them at the earliest and the government will conduct a study into the appointment of non-Tamil people to government posts during the AIADMK regime. The Minister made the announcement while responding to Tamilaga Vaazurimai Katchi (TVK)) MLA Panruti T Velumurugan, who raised allegations of large scale corruption and demanded a White Paper.

In a video clip from Assembly, Velmurugan said, nearly 1 crore Tamil people have registered themselves in the employment portal and are waiting for a job. However, there is legislation permitting even a person from foreign country but with Indian citizenship to apply for state government jobs. Hence, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin must repeal the law.

“People who do not know Tamil are clearing Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) exams due to the measures of the previous government. But there’s no clarification on how they will serve the people without knowing the cultural and social justice schemes of the state. Hence, Tamil Nadu CM should rectify the errors of the previous government,” he alleged.

Responding to Velmurugan, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said, a study will be conducted in all aspects including the Government Order to amend the legislation for the appointment of non-Tamils. The Minister said that based on the study the error would be rectified, as per a report from The Hindu.

For the White Paper, the Minister said, Velmurugan could hand over the documents he possessed to the government to include in the White Paper already being prepared by the government.

Earlier, during the Governor's address in the Assembly, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said that the Tamil Nadu government will make sure that native Tamils especially the students who studied in Tamil-medium and government schools will receive priority in recruitment for government jobs. The Governor also said that a special recruitment drive will be conducted to clear the backlog vacancies for Adi Dravidars and Scheduled Tribes in government jobs.

