Tamil Nadu govt approves 69% reservation under AIQ in Trichy National Law University

This marks the first time that the 69% reservation, which is in place for educational institutions in Tamil Nadu, will be applicable for NLU aspirants under the All India Quota (AIQ).

The Tamil Nadu government has approved a 69% reservation quota that will be applicable in the National Law University (NLU), Trichy. This marks the first time that the 69% reservation, which is in place for educational institutions in Tamil Nadu, will be applicable for NLU aspirants under the All India Quota (AIQ).

In a Government Order (GO) dated February 25, the state government said that 69% reservations in the All-India Quota (AIQ) will be implemented at the NLU in Trichy: 26.5% for non-Muslim OBCs (Other Backward Classes), 3.5% for Muslim OBCs, 20% for Most Backward Classes, 18% for Scheduled Castes (including Arunthathiyas) and 1% for Scheduled Tribes. DMK Member of Parliament and advocate P Wilson said, “I thank Hon. CM @mkstalin from the bottom of my heart for extending his #socialjustice initiative to National Law Schools too. For the first time in the annals of NLU's 69% reservation has been granted by TN Govt in all India category. Hope other States follow the #DravidaModel (sic).”

“In respect of admission of students under the All India category, there is no direction by any lawful authority to the National Law Universities to follow only the Central Scheme of reservation,” the order states, adding that since the Trichy NLU was constituted and funded by the Tamil Nadu government, the institute was under “no legal obligation” to comply with the Union government’s reservation scheme. It adds that the order is in line with the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act of 1993, which allows 69% reservation for marginalised communities. The state government’s new order allowing 69% quota in the NLU will be applicable for undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD students from the academic year 2022-23.

Although the Supreme Court in its landmark 1992 Mandal judgment capped reservation at 50%, Tamil Nadu has had 69% quota since the 1990s. In 1993, the Tamil Nadu government led by late J Jayalalithaa passed the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institution and of appointments or posts in the Services under the State) Bill, which allowed the state to continue its 69% quota in educational institutions.

In 2021, the Supreme Court heard a batch of petitions against the Union government providing 27% quota to OBCs and 10% to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET). The government’s income cap of Rs 8 lakh criteria to determine EWS eligibility was questioned, which led to the delay in NEET counselling. However, the court upheld the 27% reservation for OBCs, saying that reservations are not at odds with merit.

