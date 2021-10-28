Tamil Nadu government to bear JEE topper Arunkumar’s IIT education costs: CM Stalin

Tiruchy youngster Arunkumar, the son of a labourer who studied in a government school, scored an All India Rank of 12175 in JEE (Advanced) 2021 in the first attempt.

news Exams

Seventeen-year-old Tiruchy youngster P Arunkumar who was recently in the news for scoring a high rank in the JEE (Advanced) test and securing a seat at IIT Hyderabad was invited to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in person on Thursday, October 28. Hailing from Karadipatti village in Tiruchy district, Arunkumar is the son of a labourer and studied in a government school. He scored an All India Rank of 12175 in JEE (Advanced) 2021 in his first attempt.

Stalin, when meeting the youngster in person, congratulated him and promised him that the Tamil Nadu government will bear his entire educational expenses. Abil Mahesh, state Minister for School Education and Tiruchy MLA, was also present on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter after the meeting, Stalin wrote that the state government will bear Arunkumar’s educational expenses and that “the government will always stand with those who embark on their journeys with idealism and dreams”.

DMK youth wing secretary and Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin also tweeted his congratulations to Arunkumar. Further, he thanked the Chief Minister for his announcement regarding bearing the educational expenses and added that it was certain that government school students will continue to achieve great heights.

Earlier this week, Arunkumar told TOI about his struggle to access coaching classes for JEE. Despite cracking an entrance test by the Tiruchy district administration that got him coaching from NIT-Tiruchy’s IGNITTE centre in 2019, he was initially unable to attend online classes properly since his village had poor network coverage. His father, N Ponnalagan, who does wage-labour jobs, did his best to ensure that Arunkumar could get an education, at least at a government school. Puthiya Thalaimurai TV had also reported that Arunkumar and his family, though delighted that he had secured a seat in ITT, Hyderabad, were concerned about the expenses. In light of this, the state government’s decision to fully bear the costs must come as a welcome relief.