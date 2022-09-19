Tamil Nadu Congress joins chorus for Rahul Gandhi as party president

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), on Monday, September 19, adopted a unanimous resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to lead the party. In the party's state general council meet held in Chennai, a resolution proposed by TNCC President KS Alagiri, seeking Rahul Gandhi to assume the office of All India Congress Committee (AICC) President was passed unanimously.

"Proposing Rahul Gandhi as the AICC President, a resolution moved by TNCC President KS Alagiri was unanimously adopted in the TNCC's general council," the TNCC tweeted.

Already, Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) of states including Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have passed resolutions batting for the stewardship of Rahul Gandhi, who has now embarked on a 3,500 km Kanyakumari-Kashmir footmarch - Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor met the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence, but did not disclose what transpired during the meeting. The meeting comes amid indications that Tharoor may contest the Congress president's election and may file his nomination. The nominations will begin on September 25 and be held till September 30. The notification for the Congress president's election will be made on September 22. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and the election, if required, will be held on October 17. The results will be out on October 19.

Tharoor has been a member of the G23 and a signatory to the letter to Rahul Gandhi demanding organisational overhaul. The G23 has also been critical of the Congress leadership. G23 is a group of dissenting Congress leaders who had demanded an organisational overhaul in 2021 and have been vocal about their demand.

Tharoor has also endorsed what he said was a petition by a group of young party members seeking reforms and a pledge by AICC president candidates to implement the Udaipur Declaration in entirety, if elected.

Tharoor shared the petition on Twitter, which stated that it was an appeal to the candidates in the upcoming election of the Congress president, and said it had been signed by over 650 people so far. "I welcome this petition that is being circulated by a group of young @INCIndia members, seeking constructive reforms in the Party. It has gathered over 650 signatures so far. I am happy to endorse it & to go beyond it," Tharoor tweeted with screenshots of the petition.

I welcome this petition that is being circulated by a group of young @INCIndia members, seeking constructive reforms in the Party. It has gathered over 650 signatures so far. I am happy to endorse it & to go beyond it. https://t.co/2yPViCDv0v pic.twitter.com/waGb2kdbTu — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 19, 2022

The petition said, "We are members of the Congress party with a desire to strengthen the party to reflect the hopes and aspirations of our nation,” and added some of the tenets of the Udaipur Declaration that was made on May 15, 2022, after the party's brainstorming session.

In its Udaipur Declaration, the Congress had announced wide-ranging organisational reforms to make the party battle ready for the next round of assembly and Lok Sabha polls, stressing on wider representation to those under 50 years of age and enforcing 'one person, one post' and 'one family, one ticket' rules with riders.