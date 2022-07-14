Tamil Nadu CM admitted to hospital for COVID-19 treatment

Chief Minister MK Stalin had tested positive for coronavirus on July 12, and had appealed to people to take precautions and wear masks.

news COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai, days after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A statement from Chennai’s Kauvery hospital said that the CM has been admitted for investigation and observation.

“Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru MK Stalin has been admitted at Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for COVID-related symptoms,” the brief statement from the hospital said.

The Chief Minister had tested positive on July 12, and had isolated himself. In a statement on Tuesday, the Chief Minister's office said Stalin tested positive after he complained of tiredness and fever. Stalin had appealed to the people of the state to wear masks and get vaccinated and stay safe.

There has been a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases for the past few days, and the state's Public Health Department has directed people of the state to wear masks, keep safe distancing, and sanitise regularly. The department also said that the number of people who have been hospitalised and only 5 per cent of the total Covid positive cases are under treatment at hospitals. The department in the statement said that 95 per cent of the people are taking treatment at home.

On Wednesday, July 13, Tamil Nadu recorded 2,269 fresh COVID-19 cases and witnessed a dip in the active infections. Discharges outnumbered new cases, with 2,697 persons being cured of the virus, a government medical bulletin said. There were no deaths. Active cases stood at 18,282, down from 18,710 on Tuesday. Chennai recorded the highest of 729 cases among all the districts in the state.

Meanwhile, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss said he has tested positive for COVID. Ramadoss said he has been suffering from throat pain since Tuesday and was confirmed coronavirus positive on Wednesday. In a tweet, Ramadoss said that he has isolated himself.

With agency inputs