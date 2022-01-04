Tamil Nadu boy hit by stray bullet from CISF range succumbs to injuries

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the boyâ€™s death and offered an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to his family from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund.

An 11-year-old boy, who was shot accidentally by a bullet from the shooting range of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on Monday, January 3. The boy, identified as Pugazhendhi, was hit in the head by the stray bullet from the shooting range two kilometres away, and was rushed to the Pudukottai Government Hospital. However, his condition turned critical, and he was then shifted to the Thanjavur Government Hospital, where he succumbed.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences to the boyâ€™s family, and said that he was deeply saddened to learn about the tragic incident. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family, to be disbursed from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund. He also said that a serious investigation into the matter is underway, and that action would be taken against those who are found to be responsible for the incident.

The boy was reportedly staying with his grandparents in Narthamalai village, when he was hit by a stray bullet from the CISF firing range located in Pasumalaipettai on December 30, 2021. After the incident, the boyâ€™s family staged a road blockade in protest, and demanded that the firing range be permanently shut down to avoid similar incidents in the future. The family also alleged that there were no safety measures in place at the firing range and so should be shut down. Residents also said that a similar incident had taken place a few years ago.

The police managed to disperse the crowd that had gathered at the time of the incident, and assured the family and other residents that strict action would be taken. Keenanur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sivasubramanian ordered an inquiry into the incident, and also said that orders were issued by the District Collector to temporarily close the firing range.