Tamil Nadu: 20 kg of â€˜brown sugarâ€™ drug worth Rs 21 cr seized by Thoothukudi cops

The drug was reportedly found in a package floating in the sea near Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep and was brought to Tamil Nadu shores by boat.

Thoothukudi Central police of Tamil Nadu said on Wednesday that it has arrested six persons in connection with the seizure of 20 kg of â€˜Brown Sugarâ€™ which is worth Rs 21 crore in the international market. â€˜Brown sugarâ€™ is an adulterated form of heroin, and is a banned drug in India. According to local reports, the drug was found in a package floating in the sea near Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep and was brought to Tamil Nadu shores by boat.

A special team of the police, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sampath, was constituted by the Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police, S Jayakumar after a tip-off that brown sugar in large quantities has reached the city.

Police team zeroed in on one individual named Anzar Ali and nabbed him. After interrogation, he told the police about the presence of two more people â€” Imran Khan and Marimuthu â€” who had concealed the contraband.

On searching the residences of Anzar Ali and Imran Khan, police could seize only 50 gram and 110 gram of brown sugar, respectively. Later, on further investigation, it was revealed that three bags of brown sugar were concealed at the residence of Anthonymuthu, an accomplice at Tharuvaikulam near Thoothukudi central town.

Two other accomplices, Kasali and Prem were also nabbed and taken into custody by the police. Thoothukudi police informed that a total of six persons would have been arrested and will be produced before the judicial magistrate court later on Wednesday. The police have said that the six are not drug users and are believed to be suppliers of the drug. Further investigation is underway.

