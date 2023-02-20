Tamil hit film Love Today to get Hindi remake

The Tamil comedy-drama, directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, was a huge commercial success.

Cinema

Production companies Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment are collaborating for the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster movie Love Today. The comedy-drama, directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, revolves around a young man named Uthaman Pradeep (Pradeep Ranganathan) and his girlfriend Nikitha (Ivana), who are made to exchange their phones for a day by Nikithaâ€™s father before consenting to their marriage. CEO of Phantom Studios Srishti Behl said that they are delighted to bring Love Today to Hindi audiences.

"We're delighted to be partnering with AGS Entertainment to bring Love Today to life in Hindi. This entertaining look at love in today's technology-forward world is exactly the kind of authentic and provocative storytelling that Phantom Studios has always stood for. As we usher in a new era at Phantom Studios, we will continue to innovate with our stories and storytellers, creating engaging and relevant content for a diverse audience, delivered across platforms," Behl said in a statement. Phantom Studios was formerly Phantom Films, established by filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and producer Madhu Mantena. It was dissolved in 2018, in the wake of sexual assault allegations against Vikas Bahl by a former Phantom employee.

Archana Kalpathi, Creative Producer AGS Entertainment, said they are excited to venture into the Hindi market with the Love Today remake. "With its reputation of always striving to produce good cinema, joining hands with Phantom Studios was a no-brainer and we look forward to working with them. As a production house, we constantly strive to explore new horizons and offer our audiences the best of entertainment. Love Today is a project that is very close to our hearts and we are thrilled to be able to share this story with a larger audience," she added.

Reporter Saradha U had reviewed the film for TNM last year. She had written about the way the film portrays certain caste-based practices, gender roles and sexist behaviours in a way that normalises or even validates them.

The Tamil movie, which is currently streaming on Netflix, also features actors Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Ravi in pivotal roles. The Hindi remake is expected to release in early 2024.