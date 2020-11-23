Tamil Film Producers' Council election results to be out on Nov 23

The elections were fought between T Rajendar and Murali of Sri Thenandal Films while PL Thenappan contested as an independent candidate.

Flix Kollywood

After being mired in controversy and functioning without an elected body of representatives for over a year, the elections for Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) finally took place in Chennai on November 22 at Dr MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women. According to reports, 1,050 votes were registered on Sunday. Results of the elections are expected to be announced on November 23, Monday.

Actors like Rajinikanth, Dhanush, director Bharathiraja, producer AVM Saravanan, singer SP Charan did not cast their votes. The office period of the team headed by Vishal ended on April 30, 2019.

The elections this time were fought between T Rajendar and Murali of Sri Thenandal Films while PL Thenappan contested as an independent candidate. Notably, around September, a major group of producers split to form the Tamil Film Active Producers’ Association (TFAPA) with director Bharathiraja as its president.

After he cast his vote, actor Karunas expressed his disapproval of director Bharathiraja’s decision to form the TFAPA. Bharathiraja, however, had clarified that the TFAPA’s formation was not intended to break the existing TFPC and that it was done with a view of protecting the interests of active producers in the industry affected by the pandemic.

During election day, a cash-for-votes scandal broke out with allegations against T Rajender’s camp. Acknowledging to the scandal, director Aamir said, “It is saddening that money is being involved in this election. I did not want to vote this time. Our efforts should be towards sorting out the issues in the council.”

In 2019, following several conflicts within the council, with the previous opposition staging protests, locking TFPC office premises and demanding the then President Vishal’s immediate resignation, the Tamil Nadu government intervened and appointed a Special Officer to oversee the functioning of the council.

The Madras High Court appointed Election Officer M Jayachandran to oversee fair elections that concluded at 4 pm on November 22, 2020.